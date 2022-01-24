BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to put teachers on state health insurance has cleared the House and is headed to the Senate.

The change would allow Idaho K-12 teachers to take home more of their paychecks by giving school districts an opportunity to leave private health care carriers and join the state’s self-funded health insurance plan.

The House voted 55-14 on Monday to approve the legislation backers say is needed to help the state hire and retain teachers and other school workers by reducing premiums and lowering deductibles.

Lawmakers called the bill a “game-changer” for public education because health insurance costs are eating into Idaho teacher paychecks and causing many to consider leaving the profession.

