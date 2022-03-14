BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a House panel have approved legislation to boost reading skills among young students with optional full-day kindergarten.

The House Education Committee voted Monday to send to the full House the bill giving school districts the option of full-day kindergarten by using $73 million in state literacy intervention money.

The legislation removes any ambiguity that the money can be used for full-day kindergarten.

Half of the money will be based on enrollment of students in kindergarten to third grade.

The other half will be based on students improving their reading skills, with districts with higher-improving students getting more.

