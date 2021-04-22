BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho House has passed a new bill to cut state income taxes.

House Bill 332 would reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to five.

It would also remove a clause that deprived cities and counties from receiving sales tax revenues from online sales. It also transfers $220 million from the tax relief fund to a tax rebate fund.

The rebate is for taxpayers who filed a 2019 tax return.

The bill now goes to a Senate committee.

