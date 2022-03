BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The House did pass a Senate bill to raise the smoking or vaping age from 18 to 21.

Overall, the bill brings state law in line with federal law that raised the age to 21 more than two years ago.

Supporters say it clears up any confusion while opponent say it is unnecessary because the federal law trumps state law.

The bill now goes to Governor Brad Little.

The post House passes smoking age bill appeared first on Local News 8.