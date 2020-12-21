Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke says the Republican Caucus is working to insure safety precautions are in place for the upcoming legislative session.

“We are making sure that our elected leaders, staff, and public can not only take part in the legislative process as outlined in the Idaho Constitution, but that they are safe while doing it,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. “We are in the middle of incredibly trying times, but we all need to do the work of the people and rise to these challenges, we all need to step up rather than step back.”

Bedke also addressed specific concerns raised by the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities last week.

He said new safety measures have been under review since last spring. He released a summary of the safety precautions. You can see the complete plan here.