BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation banning abortions in Idaho after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one is heading to the governor.

The House voted 51-14 on Monday to approve the legislation modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.

Opponents of the Idaho legislation say it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called “fetal heartbeat” measure into law, but it hasn’t taken effect because it needs a favorable federal court ruling.

