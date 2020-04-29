Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton (Wyoming) Public Health District will allow an order restricting the size of gatherings to only individuals in the same household to expire. Order #20-4 is set to expire at midnight Thursday, April 30.

Beginning Friday, May 1, Teton County will adopt the Statewide Public Health Order #2. That will limit gatherings to no more than ten people.

Additional recommendations will be issued by the Teton County Health Department at a future time.