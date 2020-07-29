Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With a lot of people still at out of work or experiencing reduced hours because of COVID-19, it’s becoming a real struggle to make rent.

A Housing Preservation Program is providing rental assistance for those affected by COVID-19.

The main eligibility requirements for the Housing Preservation Program are having a COVID-19 related circumstance that causes an inability to pay rent or utilities and earning an income of less than 80% of the area median income.

You also have to be an Idaho resident and have a member of the household that is a legal resident.

The state committee authorized up to $15 million to this program.

So far, it has helped about 550 households and stabilizing housing for more than 1,500 people.

This has mostly benefited people living in Boise and Treasure Valley area.

Members of the Housing Preservation Program are looking to make more of an impact in East Idaho.

“Some of that is just a matter of population. We have a high percentage of funds that are going to the Treasure Valley. It is also just a matter of getting coverage and exposure on the program. So to highlight the program in any way that we can, said Brady Ellis Vice President of housing support programs.

To find out how to apply visit here or call 1-855-452-0801.