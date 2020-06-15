RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – COVID-19 has caused popular attractions around the world to operate with restrictions. At Jefferson County Lake, the story is a lot different.

“We’re actually not limiting things, and it is basically you come, and it is at your own risk. Basically we’re just telling them to stay out of each other’s bubble. You know, wash your hands, if you’re not well don’t come out, common sense. That’s what we’ve really promoted out there,” Jefferson County Parks and Recreation director, Mickey Eames said.

Every year the lake brings visitors from all over to enjoy the water and the campgrounds. Eames tells us so far in June, they’ve already doubled the amount of revenue they made last year.

“We’ve seen an increase. June last year was chilly, and this year, anytime we have gotten a warm day, 70 and above, we’re packed out there.”

With Idaho already in stage four of Governor Brad Littles plan to rebound Idaho, Eames tells us the public should be aware of what safety steps they should be taking.

“They’ve seen the signs, they know they’ve heard, you know, and so it’s kind of really your own responsibility to take care of yourself,” Eames said.

The park is preparing for their annual Independence Day celebration which will take place on June 27 this year. Eames says the day will be filled with food, fun and fireworks.

There’s one thing she wants everyone to keep in mind.

“Make sure you want to be around a lot of people because there will be a lot of people.”

During the celebration event, once the park reaches full capacity, the gates will be closed, so Eames suggests getting there early.

The Independence Day celebration at Jefferson Lake will start at 9 a.m. on June 27. For more information click here.