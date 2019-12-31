IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Stepping into a gym as someone who isn’t used to being there can seem overwhelming. There can be so many machines, weights, and regulars who seem to know exactly what they’re doing. But experts say, taking that first step to show up is important.

“It needs to be like any other appointment that you put in your schedule, and it needs to be something that you’re not going to put on the back burner,” said personal trainer at Apple Athletic Club, Tami Cole.

Cole says most gyms like Apple Athletic Club will give you some sort of orientation with a personal trainer on how to use the equipment. Gyms also offer many group fitness classes that can be highly effective to get fit and create relationships to help motivate you.

“You’re going to go because the people that you meet here are going to help hold you accountable,” Cole said.

Cole recommends making your goal specific, attainable and on a timeline.

“There’s not one perfect fitness plan for everyone. Everyone’s goals are different and they need to be individualized to that person,” Cole said.

Frequent gym go-er Jay Hildebrandt has learned throughout his years at the gym, the key to seeing results.

“I think the important thing is consistency over time equals results. So you’re not going to see a lot of change in the first couple of weeks, but over time, you’ll see a great deal of change. I feel a lot better since I’ve been working out. I’m able to lift more weights and able to play pickleball a little longer than ever,” Hildebrandt said.

Hildebrandt, who recently retired from Local News 8, has made new fitness goals for 2020.

“I could only come on a limited-time basis but now that I’m retired I can come more often and I think I’ll even be more fit than ever,” Hildebrant said.