IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with the beloved holiday, a new way to cook a turkey has some danger associated with it. Deep frying a turkey might save some time in the kitchen, but if it’s not done right, it may cause your home to go up in flames.

SERVPRO, along with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, safely demonstrated what not to do when deep frying your turkey. Although, the equipment is getting safer and having new features to prevent a fire, a fire can still occur.

A Servpro spokesperson said, “The oil should only by 2 to 3 inches of the submerged turkey.” They also mentioned that often people whom deep fry the turkey often have the oil to high with the temperature to high as well.

In the demonstration of what not to do, the oil reached temperatures of, 475 degrees Fahrenheit. The recommended temperatures for the oil is 350 degrees to at most 375. The SERVPRO spokesperson also said a common mistake is people place the turkey in the oil still frozen. They recommended along with the fire department the turkey be fully thawed before you place it in the oil.

To prevent any fires, Idaho Falls Fire Chief Chet Pugmire recommends, “Best way to prevent accidents is start with a clean oven, and clean cooking components.” he also recommended that when frying the turkey that it is done away from your house. Meaning make sure its not in the kitchen or garage.”

If you decide to deep fry a turkey, make sure you do so safely. Otherwise you might see your Thanksgiving go up in smoke.

