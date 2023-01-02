IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The winter season can bring many different safety risks. While many focus on road accidents and winter sports injuries, a major winter hazard is slipping and falling on the ice.

Some sidewalks and parking lots have turned into ice rinks due to the freezing temperatures and precipitation.

At Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, injuries from falling are their number one trauma, number one cause of injury and number two cause of traumatic death.

Tonya Rupe, the Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for EIRMC Trauma Program, says slipping and falling can be avoided if we use caution and safety practices.

Stay balanced. Keep your hands free from any heavy objects that can throw off your center of gravity.

Walk like a duck. Place your feet hip width apart and take short steps with your feet close to the ground.

Wear proper footwear. If you don’t have shoes with good grip, you can add shoe chains or wear ice cleats.

Take your time. Speed can cause you to loose balance.

Evaluate the surface before taking steps. If you can’t see where you’re going it could end badly.

If you do happen to fall on the ice and think you are seriously injured, try not to move and call 911.

The post How to avoid slipping and falling on the ice appeared first on Local News 8.