IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As we are slowly getting into the winter season and as the National Weather Service is predicting lots of precipitation over the next five days, it is important to remind ourselves what we can do to stay safe.

Check the weather. Be on the alert always with the up-to-date weather conditions that could easily close down certain roads and could possibly create dangerous driving hazards.

2. Have a buddy system. Contact a friend, family member, or neighbor not going on the trip that could call the police if you do not make it back to town by a certain time.

3. Keep emergency supplies within your vehicle. If all goes wrong while you are out and you happen to be stranded, you will want to make sure you can comfortably stay put in the freezing cold for some time. Supplies should include blankets, extra clothes and jackets, and food.

4. If you are stranded, stay where you are. In this situation you should first try to call the police department at 911. This will help police use your cell signals and GPS to see where you are located. If this doesn’t work, then the buddy system can contact the police. The police have a search and rescue team which is trained to locate your vehicle first and then try to find you from there.

5. Drive safely. Don’t drive down roads that are being blocked off. Be careful of the dangerous road hazards that can be caused by both rain and snow. Make sure you put more distance between you and the driver in front of you.

