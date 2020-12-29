On January 1, 2021, Eyewitness News 3 (CBS) is changing frequencies and will originate from KIFI’s TV tower instead of KIDK’s. It will become channel 8.2.

Telemundo will also move from 8.2 to 8.5.

The Dabl Network will now be seen on KIDK’s channel 3.1

The change will only affect viewers who use an antenna. It will not affect viewers using cable or satellite.

If after January 1 you don’t see Eyewitness News 3 or Telemundo, you may need to rescan your digital TV.

Here’s how: from your TV menu select ‘SCAN’ or ‘AUTO TUNE.’ You can find it by pressing the ‘MENU’ or ‘SETUP’ button on your remote. If you are a Cable or Satellite customer, you will likely not have to do anything as these changes will be done by most providers.

