IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Many patients with COVID-19 lack symptoms and even those who eventually do develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before they even show symptoms themselves, according to recent studies done by the CDC.

Social distancing measures aren’t always easy to keep in public settings like grocery stores and pharmacy’s, but Southeastern Idaho Public Health says we can still do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing cloth face coverings whenever we are in areas of significant community-based transmission.

An agency spokesperson Maggie Mann warns us that, “Masks don’t make you invincible, and they absolutely can’t replace other strategies.”

The CDC offers some guidelines like using simple face coverings made at home from household items, or common materials such as t-shirts, bandanas, and cotton fabric.

For an easy tutorial on how to make one out of a t-shirt, click here.

You want to make sure your face covering is comfortable against the sides of your face, secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be washed in a washing machine without damage or change to its shape.

People who shouldn’t wear face are young children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings the CDC recommends are not surgical masks, or n-95 respirators, they say those should be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.