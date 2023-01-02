IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – December saw a great amount of snow, ice, and freezing rain. But also an unusually large number of accidents.

As we enjoy a short respite from the ice and snow, experts at AAA say now is the time to prepare for more cold weather.

“We need you to have plenty of tread on your tire…” said AAA of Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “You can use the quarter test take your quarter and turn it upside down in the tire tread. And if you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time to think about replacing that tire.”

According to the Idaho state police, there were more than 200 slide-off accidents in the last week.

We talked to an area tire chain representative, and they said despite the name, “all-season tires” may not be enough for Idaho’s extreme winters.

“Winter tires definitely work the best on ice…winter tires in general have a lot more pliable rubber compound in them, so they stay more flexible when it gets really cold outside,” said Discount Tires manager Josh Jones. “Below 45 degrees, all-season tires will tend to stiffen up quite a bit…, Especially in the zero degrees range …you’re going to slide quite a bit.”

If you’re traveling through the mountains, you might consider adding tire chains. But keep in mind, the wear and tear they can take on your vehicle.

“They’re a really rough ride. They’re really noisy. They can damage the wheels a little bit,” said Jones. “So chains are good if you are maybe going up in the mountains of the canyon, but you don’t want to run them all the time because most of the time you don’t need them.”

Drivers can also use studded tires if they plan on traveling through snowy mountain roads between October through April.

“Obviously, a lot of different traction control options for people. You can get studded tires. There are many ways you can go, but you really need to look at your lifestyle, and what kind of things you’re doing,” said Conde. “If you’re heading up into the ski areas, if you’re heading out into the mountain roads, you need to have a good plan so that you can stay safe out there.”

And in extremely cold weather, be sure to keep an eye on your tire pressure. Tires lose one pound of pressure every 10 degrees below freezing, which leads to a great deal of sliding on icy roads.

