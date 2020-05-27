POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 invites community members to join remotely to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020.

Graduation processions will take place along special routes designated for each high school, and each procession is a private event for graduates and their immediate families.

Because social distancing guidelines remain in place with limits on mass gatherings, extended families and the public are encouraged to view the festivities online.

PCSD 25 has collaborated with several local businesses in order to offer a variety of ways for the community to enjoy graduation.

Graduation broadcasts will be on KSEI 930 AM and 98.9 FM. Broadcasts will start with speeches approximately 15 minutes prior to each procession.

In addition, each graduation procession will be streamed live on the PCSD 25 Facebook page.

A virtual commencement will include graduation speeches, graduate profiles and messages from school principals, Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell and Board Chairman Dave Mattson.

Each graduating senior will be given a customized banner and a commencement keepsake magazine, courtesy of PCSD 25 and Stuart’s Media.

Graduation Procession Schedule

Thursday, May 28, 2020

6:00 p.m. – New Horizon High School

Friday, May 28, 2020

12:00 p.m. – Pocatello High School

3:00 p.m. – Highland High School

6:00 p.m. – Century High School

The post How to remotely join PCSD 25 Class of 2020 celebration appeared first on Local News 8.