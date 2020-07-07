REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Wearing a mask in public spaces is one of the top recommendations from the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, in our area, it’s a personal choice, and Rexburg neighbor Shania Brower opts not to.

“I think if you’re at risk it’s important, and I think for those who have issues with their immune systems or just are worried, that it’d be important. I personally don’t like to wear them. I think they’re uncomfortable.”

While you can choose what you do on your personal time, sometimes that may not be the case at your place of employment. It’s something that is causing a big issue for Brower’s sister.

“My sister got some face acne actually from wearing a mask, she works at a restaurant so she has to wear it, it’s required. And she hates that because she has to wear a mask the whole time she’s working, and her acne just breaks up all where the mask is,” Brower said.

Brower is referring to what is being commonly referred to as ‘Maskne,’ acne from wearing a mask. It’s a condition affecting people across the nation.

Alpine Dermatology Physician Assistant David Matt tells us what triggers the ‘Maskne.’

“Wearing a mask or having something covering the skin you are more prone to poor plugging, which is an issue that starts acne. Just that occlusive nature of the mask.”

He says there isn’t a specific type of mask that is better for preventing ‘Maskne,’ but making sure your mask is always clean is an important step. As well as proper hygiene.

“If there are issues with acne there are certain over the counter acne products that can be beneficial, such as like a benzoyl peroxide salicylic acid wash,” Matt said.

With the warmer weather starting, Matt warns that can trigger a bigger problem.

“With sweating and with the increased moisture on the face then we’re going to see more issues with with acne around the mask area,” Matt said.

Matt suggests if over the counter medicine doesn’t seem to help, then it’s time to see your dermatologist.