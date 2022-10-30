BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to Stuff the Stocking.

On Friday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, the Sheriff’s Office will be raising funds for our annual Shop with a Cop event.

Deputies will be collecting donations in Santa hats and stockings at the entrances and exits to the Chubbuck Walmart parking lot.

Cash, check, and Venmo donations are accepted. Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/Bannock-FOP

All donations benefit the Bannock County Shop with a Cop program.

Each year, the BCSO partners with area law enforcement and the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency to host the annual Shop with a Cop event. Deputies and officers are paired with a child who would benefit from a positive experience with law enforcement in hopes of building or improving relationships between law enforcement and the community. On the day of the event, the officer and child meet at Alameda Middle School before getting breakfast provided by McDonalds and a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Then, the child and officer drive with the patrol car lights flashing to the Chubbuck Walmart, where they spend the next few hours shopping for presents.

Together, the child and officer purchase gifts for each of the child’s immediate family members.

Donations from the community make this event possible.

Law enforcement from the Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho State University Public Safety, Idaho Fish and Game, Bannock County Adult Probation and Parole, Bannock County Juvenile Probation and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office participate in the event.

The post How you can help “Stuff the Stocking” appeared first on Local News 8.