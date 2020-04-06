IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A lot of gyms in Eastern Idaho have shut their doors to the public after Governor Little issued the stay at home order.

All around town going to the gym is no longer an option.

Samuel Thompson personal trainer at Apple Athletics says, “When I found out the gym would be closing I was pretty bummed. I was devastated because you know, the gym, it’s like my life.”

“We’re all just super bummed because that’s our life. We’re there, seven days a week. We’re literally there every day. So it’s like our second home and we’re super sad, said Juliana Walters A certified personal trainer at Apple Athletics.

While COVID-19 has made life difficult for many, Walters says there hasn’t been an easier time to eat healthily.

“The funny thing I’ve noticed about the grocery stores is that if you go to the produce section the shelves are full,” said Walters.

While people are stocking up on can foods and non-perishable products the produce aisle are chock-full of healthy greens.

“It’s kind of funny because all the grocery stores are out of stuff that is less healthy ironically,” said Thompson.

It takes more than just eating right says Thompson.

“As far as people who have a little bit of a tougher time maintaining their health during this crisis, try to do as much bodyweight exercises. You can still maintain a pretty good healthy lifestyle. Through this whole ordeal,” said Thompson.

Repeating the same work out over and over can get pretty boring for some people.

There are additional resources you can use.

To work out online with Juliana Walters A certified personal trainer at Apple Athletics visit here.

For more resources from Apple Athletics Club visit here.