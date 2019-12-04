IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s no secret that harvesting potatoes this year came with some challenges, starting off with a cold wet spring, a frost in June, and another devastating frost in October.

“Best estimate, maybe close to 15% of Idaho’s crop was affected by the frost,” said VP of Wilcox Fresh, Derek Peterson.

Peterson said Idaho isn’t the only potato-growing state whose crops were affected.

“There are other areas of the country that do have a worse than Idaho,” he said. “We’re blessed to have what we have right now.”

With a shortage of potatoes around the nation, many are fearing for the fry market.

“French fry shortage is very possible and could be very real,” however, Peterson says that supermarket shoppers won’t even notice.

“There will be potatoes in the stores all year round. They may cost a little bit more, but they’ll be available,” Peterson said.

The demand for potatoes this year has increased the market price per 100 pounds of potatoes. It’s $5 more than last year, according to Peterson.

“Prices are really good, growers, if they have good potatoes they’re getting paid well for those potatoes,” Peterson said.

Most growers like Wilcox Fresh will manage their crop, so they’re able to ship all year round.

“The market will respond to shortages, with higher prices,” Peterson said.

The severe lack of potatoes in other parts of the nation could mean an increase of potatoes being shipped from Idaho and other potato-growing states.

“Very easily you could see, you know, potatoes, making their way in areas where traditionally maybe they haven’t gone,” Peterson said.