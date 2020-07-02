BLM

HOWE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Howe Peak Fire is estimated at 100 acres.

It is four miles southwest of Howe.

BLM has six engines and a hand crew on scene.

#HowePeakFire 4 miles southwest of Howe is estimated at 100 acres. 6 engines and a hand crew on scene. #BLMIFDFire pic.twitter.com/y8tpunzo0l — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 2, 2020

This is a breaking story. More details will be updated as they become available.

The post Howe Peak Fire estimated at 100 acres appeared first on Local News 8.