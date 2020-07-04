Local News

HOWE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Howe Peak Fire has burned 6,621 acres and is 60% contained.

The human-caused fire started Thursday around 1 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

Containment is estimated for Saturday around 6 p.m.

6 engines, 1 dozer, 4 handcrews, 1 water tender, and 1 helicopter (BLM & USFS) are fighting the fire.

No structures are threatened. There are no evacuations or closures.

Firefighters will continue securing the west side of the fire and mopping up hot spots.