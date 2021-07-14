MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sawtooth National Forest reports a fire has started four miles east of Pomerelle on the Minidoka Ranger District.

The Howell Fire is burning in timber and brush and is currently estimated to be 64 acres in size.

Fire resources are in the area and additional resources both firefighters and aerial resources have been ordered and are responding.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A red flag warning is in affect Wednesday, and fire restrictions are in effect for all of the Sawtooth National Forest. You can only have a fire in a designated campground.

The post Howell Fire burns near Pomerelle appeared first on Local News 8.