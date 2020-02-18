Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Shoshone Bannock Tribes $1,358,325 in Indian Housing Block Grant funds Tuesday.

Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families. The amount of each grant is based on formulas that consider local needs and housing unites under Tribe management. The funds can be used for housing development, operation, and modernization, housing services to eligible families, housing management services, crime prevention, safety, and model activities to solve affordable housing issues in Indian Country.

The Fort Hall grant was part of $655 million in block grants to Tribes in 38 states. HUD Secretary Ben Carson said they will allow local leaders to build stronger and vibrant communities.

Three other grants were awarded in Idaho. The Coeur D’Alene Tribe in Plummer received $1,028,745, the Kootenai Tribe in Bonners Ferry received $82,501, and the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai received $1,184,009.