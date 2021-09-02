POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello’s Lead Safe & Healthy Homes program is getting another boost from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Recently, HUD announced that the City will receive $2,648,197 for its Lead Safe & Healthy Homes program. Through the Lead Safe & Healthy Homes effort, the City provides lead-based paint hazard control via licensed and certified contractors at no cost to homeowners and renters.

“Thank you to HUD for their continued support of the City’s Lead Safe and Healthy Homes program,” said Christine Howe, Community Development Block Grant Program Coordinator. “The Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes’ grant funding will directly pay for remediation of lead-based paint hazards for those who are the most at-risk, including low-to-moderate income residents with children under six.”

Pocatello was at the forefront of lead remediation programs in Idaho, becoming the first municipality in the state to be awarded a $1.5 million HUD-funded grant in 2018. Since then, 47 homes in Pocatello are now free of lead-based paint hazards, and with the new appropriation, the City will be able to make 100 homes lead-safe.

“The remediation of lead-based paint is critical for families, especially those with children under 6 years old,” Howe said. “By remediating these hazards, not only will children under age six be protected from potential negative health impacts, but we also will provide a lasting investment in our community as the lifespan of these improvements is 20 years or longer.”

The 2021 grant will also provide Healthy Homes Supplemental Funding to improve living conditions beyond lead-based paint hazards. Those residents who qualify for the lead-based paint program will also be eligible for Healthy Homes grants to improve health and safety, including smoke and carbon monoxide detector installation, mold or asbestos remediation, and more.

To be eligible for the City of Pocatello Lead Safe & Healthy Homes program, residents must meet income guidelines set by HUD and a child under the age of six must live in the home or visit frequently.

Once an applicant is approved for the program, the home will be tested for lead-based paint hazards. If hazards are found, the homeowner will be relocated at no cost to them while the work is completed. Following completion of the project, a lead risk assessor will ensure that all lead-based paint hazards are cleared from the home.

For more information on Lead Safe & Healthy Homes Program, visit pocatello.us/801/Lead-Safe-Healthy-Homes.

