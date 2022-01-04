CODY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Cody Police Department reports on Monday at approximately 10:08 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 Block of Sunset Blvd South in Cody to a report of found human remains.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned landscapers were working behind a residence in the area when they discovered partial human remains on the hillside above Sulfur Creek.

With the assistance of a Park County Search and Rescue cadaver canine, additional remains were located near the bottom of Sulfur Creek.

The identity of the remains has not been determined.

A complete and thorough investigation is underway; however, at this time the department says there are no indications of any criminality.

Additional information will be made available pending a complete forensic examination of the remains.

The post Human remains found in Cody appeared first on Local News 8.