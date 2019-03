Human trafficking is now a stand alone crime in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Human trafficking is officially a stand alone crime in Idaho.

Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1005 on Thursday, March 21 making human trafficking a primary offense; previous Idaho code only allowed law enforcement to charge on human trafficking as a second charge.

“That’s the key right now,” Jennifer Zielinski, Executive Director of the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, told KID NewsRadio. “All of the criminal activity in the past that had to do with human trafficking was attached to other criminal activity, other laws, and so we haven’t had any charges made specific to human trafficking…it’s never been a standalone crime.”

Tracking the impact of human trafficking in the Gem state has been difficult in previous years. Zielinski said there has never been a documented charge of human trafficking, though there are plenty of examples and stories of individuals who were victims of the underbelly industry. Matt Smith, founder of Operation Shield, told KID NewsRadio during the week of March 18-22, his organization received three calls for recovery help. In 2018 alone, Smith said, the number of cases their organization handled was in the double digits.

“We identified 30 cases that fit the federal standard which now fits the state standard,” Smith said. “So, that was 30 individuals under the age of 18, just from Pocatello to Rexburg. So, we know the rule of thumb generally is for every one victim that’s recovered, there’s another five out there that are you know needing to be recovered.

By changing the law to list human trafficking as a primary offense, law enforcement, organizations and experts will also be able to get a tangible idea of how deep human trafficking runs in the state beyond what individual agencies track.

“We do not have official data collection statewide,” Zielinski said. “Being able to collect the data is critical for accuracy obviously…Once we can actually start collecting accurate data and more data, then we can really increase on funding and more training and more education.”

Human trafficking has been increasingly discussed in many national platforms. Organizations like Operation Underground Railroad, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and other agencies have advocated an increase in training, awareness and legal ramifications for people who traffick children and adults for sex or labor.

In Idaho, the conversation has been gradually growing too. Operation Shield, Smith said, is preparing to open a clinic to give victims of trafficking a place for support, recovery and safety.

“It’s one thing to recover a victim, but by the time they get recovered, their life is in total shambles and they need the support to help them get beyond the destruction that these traffickers have inflicted on them,” Smith said. “So, we’re very excited to get the treatment component now in place. But, we still have a lot of work to do.”

Smith also said the organization is working to open a safe house in east Idaho, something the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition is already working on in the western part of the state.

“It’s called Solace House,” Zielinski told KID NewsRadio in a February 2019 interview. “We are actually in the middle of our remodel. We’re adding the, all of the safety measures. We’re licensing it to the Department of Health and Welfare…it’s designed for minor victim girls who are 11 until they age out at 18, and then that program allows them to stay for up to two years and really work on rehabilitation, restoration, healing.”

Projects like these also benefit from the new law, Zielinski said. As law enforcement is able to better identify the impact human trafficking is having on the state, organizations like Operation Shield and the Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition will find more opportunities for grants and funding to help survivors.

But, Smith said communities and individuals don’t have to wait to start doing their part in combating human trafficking. Organizations like Smith’s and Zielinski’s take donations and most importantly, an open mind.

“Just having hundreds of eyes out there that are educated and know what to look for is really going to help because these guys thrive in darkness and the more eyes we can get to look at what’s going on, the better chances we have to be able to catch them and recover the victims,” Smith said. “There’s a whole community push that really has to happen before we’re going to have a really strong impact on trafficking in our community.”

Connect with Operation Shield and the Idaho Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition