RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The bells of Notre Dame are ringing and 15th century France is taking over Rigby.

The Huncback of Notre Dame will be opening tonight at Rigby High School. The musical is based on the French gothic novel by Victor Hugo, giving audiences a chance to experience 15th century France.

The story centers around Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, and his love for the gypsy woman Esmeralda. The spine-tingling musical performances are considered some of the most challenging to pull off in the theatre community. Something director Jesse Arnold enjoyed tackling.

“If you’ve ever wondered what heaven sounds like, then you need to see Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Arnold said. “making it applicable to a modern audience was a challenge.

“yet it was also really fun to delve into the historicity of this play, the story, and the time period..”

Despite being set in the 15th century, Arnold says that many of the themes of the musical are still relevant 600 years later.

“This show is all about hope and about finding hope in the darkest and dreariest times of our lives,” Arnold said. “and with everything that is going on in the world right now, we need to know that there is hope for a better world out there.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame opens tonight (March 11th) and runs through March 15th at Rigby High School.

Shows start at 7 pm.

Tickets cost seven dollars for adults and five dollars for students.

