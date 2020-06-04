News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Hundreds gathered in the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello Wednesday for the “Kneel For Nine Unity March.” The event was a tribute to George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis Police on May 25 and to bring together the community against police brutality.

Event organizers are former highland high school football players. They say they wanted to promote a peaceful march and strongly discouraged rioting, looting or violence of any kind.

Additionally, they invited the local law enforcement, namely the Pocatello Police Department to join them in their walk. The gathering was at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds south of the main racetrack near Highland high school. The march began at 6:20 p.m.

“It’s humbling to know that that relationship exists in Pocatello with the student athletes to be able to approach us, to be able to communicate with us,” Pocatello police chief, Roger Schei said. “I believe communication builds good relationships and relationships is one of the most important things a police chief, or a police officer can do.”

The event featured a silent kneel for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd and multiple speakers. Organizers also encouraged the wearing of masks to all who attended.