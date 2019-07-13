Hurricane Barry's path: What you need to know

Tropical Storm Barry has officially been upgraded to a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm’s center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service also warned flooding is a threat as New Orleans could get 10 to 15 inches of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some isolated areas could see 20 inches. Storm surge watches and warnings are also in effect for various areas along the coast.

Barry is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Read on for a look at Barry’s path and other information.

Where is Hurricane Barry now?

The National Hurricane Center said in a 10 a.m. update on Saturday that Barry is located about 40 miles south of Lafayette, Lousiana. “Barry becomes a hurricane as it is moving onto the Lousiana coast,” the center noted, also warning that “dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions [are] expected across the north-central Gulf Coast.”

As of that same time, Hurricane Barry had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

How did the state prepare?

On Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana.

“This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state,” Edwards said in a statement. “No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact.”

The governor also encouraged residents to “check [their] emergency supplies and get a game plan for [their] family and pets.” He also urged residents to monitor local media for “weather developments and follow the directions of local officials.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city’s water pumps are “working at optimal capacity” as Tropical Storm Barry moves toward the state’s Gulf coast. That said, at a Thursday news conference, she added that flooding is a threat because slow-moving, heavy rains are expected from the storm.

“We cannot pump our way out of the water levels … that are expected to hit the city of New Orleans,” she warned.

Additionally, mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Louisiana on Thursday, specifically in Plaquemines Parish. As of Thursday morning, 8,000 to 10,000 local residents were under a mandatory evacuation order, spokeswoman Jade Duplessis said.

