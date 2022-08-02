ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon the and US 91 exit to Preston.

Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that area which was caused by an accident. They hope to have the power restored by 6:20 p.m. according to their website.

ITD reports that the Northbound lanes are closed between US 91 and Exit 40 at Arimo. The Southbound lanes are closed between Exit 44 at McCammon to US 91.

