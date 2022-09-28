POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The northwest ramp from Interstate 15 to Interstate 86 reopened Wednesday morning at the System Interchange in Pocatello.

Traffic heading from I-15 toward Chubbuck and American Falls is no longer detoured through the Northgate Interchange.

The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area. With crews working day and night, it is especially important that drivers be alert and proceed safely through the work area. Drivers are encouraged to check https://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of road conditions and construction. Project details are available on ITD’s projects website.

This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.

