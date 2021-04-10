IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls is closed due to the low visibility from the blowing dust.

There is no estimate when it will reopen.

The Idaho Transportation Department says on their website both directions are closed due to blowing dust and to consider an alternate route.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The post I 15 north of Idaho Falls closed appeared first on Local News 8.