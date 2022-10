Amber Whyte An accident involving two semi trucks are blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot.

Amber Whyte 2 semi-trucks crash on I-15 near the Rose Road on Friday afternoon.

ITD ITD Road camera near the Blackfoot Rest Area shows vehicles involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi-trucks was blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot near milepost 98. for approximately 3 hours Friday.

A second accident also blocked part of the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area at milepost 101.

Both accident scenes have been cleared.

We will update this story as we get more information.

