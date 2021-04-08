IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has begun construction of an off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 onto eastbound US 20 in Idaho Falls. It will create a free-flowing right turn lane onto Highway 20.

The off-ramp should allow for constant traffic movement, which will in turn help alleviate traffic backlogs onto the interstate and highway.

ITD will also build and install a pedestrian tunnel and pathway under the roadway, replacing the current at-grade crosswalk. That is expected to provide safer passage for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the road.

During construction, motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and off-ramp lanes reduced to a single-lane and right-hand turn only at the intersection.

Beginning Monday, the left turn lane at the exit 119 intersection turning westbound onto Grandview Drive will be temporarily closed throughout the duration of the project.

Traffic control will be in place with directional and detour signage. There will be a 12′ width restriction in place for exit 119. All US-20/Grandview Drive westbound traffic will need to take exit 118, following detour signage.

Drivers should expect 15 – 20 minute delays in the area and are encouraged to take a temporary alternate route in the interim. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to the work zone signage, follow the appropriate detour signs and plan their commute accordingly.

This project is expected to be completed by July. ITD asks drivers to navigate safely and attentively through the work zones.

