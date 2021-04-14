BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Business for Education (IBE) has released an open letter to the Idaho Legislature concerning higher education.

“A strong higher education system is critical to building the workforce that Idaho’s businesses need to grow and thrive,” the letter says. “When you weaken our colleges and universities you are also putting Idaho’s economic future at risk.”

More than 100 IBE members signed the letter.

You can read the full letter HERE.

Last week, the House defeated Governor Little’s higher education budget with a 13-57 vote. It had already passed the Senate.

