POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Trail users say they are finding hots dogs laced with ibuprofen along Pocatello area trails.

These hot dogs were found at the West Fork Mink Creek Trailhead this past Friday.

According to some hikers, the ibuprofen-laced hot dogs have also been found at Kinney Creek, Chinese Peak and Blackrock Canyon.

Ibuprofen is very dangerous and toxic for dogs.

“Ibuprofen can be very deadly, especially at high doses like that,” Dr. Micael Long of Alpine Animal Hospital said. “It primarily affects three organs. It affects the gastrointestinal system first, and then once it’s absorbed and it’s done its damage there, it goes to the liver and the kidney and causes severe damage there as well.”

If you spot an ibuprofen-laced hot dog, contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111.

