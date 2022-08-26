POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University ICCU Bengal Alumni Center is taking shape on campus.

It has large gathering spaces including an event area that can hold up to 950 people for large receptions or concerts.

It has a hall of champions, alumni offices, meeting rooms and outdoor patios and gardens.

On Friday, a group of alumni toured the 26,000 square foot building that will become an important gathering place for the bengal nation.

“We have over 80,000 and when they come to Pocatello, where are they gonna go? We just have never had a gathering spot,” Scott Turner said. “And this is just going to be wonderful for that and in no small way it will lead to support at the university. Because as alumni come back and see a wonderful facility like this, they’re going to want to be more important and they’re going to want to help the university so we’re looking forward to this thing. A very winning situation for everybody.”

The alumni center is on schedule to be finished next spring.

