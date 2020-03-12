Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – New life is coming to a Pocatello lot that has been vacant for six years.

Idaho Central Credit Union bought the lot at 515 E. Benton St. on Dec. 17, 2019, according to ICCU spokesperson, Laura Smith.

Demolition to the 30-year-old building started this week.

The lot is located directly across the street from a current ICCU branch, but the plans for the new space and the branch cannot be released yet, Smith said.

The credit union has been considering buying the lot for ‘a while.’ Smith called it a ‘great piece of land.’

The building formerly housed a Rite Aid and Portneuf Medical Center facility, according to the Idaho State Journal.