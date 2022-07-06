POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation announced Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) as a major sponsor of the upcoming new trail being built in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Wye Interchange Project.

This new trail will extend from Pocatello Creek Road to the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

“Idaho Central is very proud to be a major sponsor for this new trail that will contribute to our community in so many meaningful ways,” ICCU Chief Marketing Officer Michael Watson said.

The Portneuf Greenway Foundation will be continuing fundraising efforts to meet the remaining needs for this project. After ICCU’s generous donation, the Greenway will still need to raise an additional $125,000 for this trail. If you are interested in donating to the Greenway as a sponsor at any level, visit portneufgreenway.org for more information.

The mission of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation is to create a network of bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello area to enhance the quality of life for residents of the area by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource.

