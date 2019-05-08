A suspected drunken driver who was free on bail after being charged with plowing into a Northern California trailer home and killing three sleeping family members was in the U.S. illegally and was apprehended Tuesday, federal immigration agents announced.

“Ismael Huazo-Jardinez is an illegally present Mexican national.  The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended him in Arizona and granted him voluntary return to Mexico in February 2011.  He illegally re-entered at some point thereafter,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Paul Prince said in a statement to Fox News. “On Tuesday, May 7, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) (San Francisco) Fugitive Operations Team members apprehended Huazo-Jardinez. ICE used available resources to locate and detain him.  He will remain in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings.”

Huazo-Jardinez was first arrested Saturday night in the rural community of Knights Landing outside of Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol said Huazo-Jardinez was intoxicated and speeding when the truck he was driving missed a sharp curve and slammed into the Pacheco family’s live-in trailer.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was in the U.S. illegally and was apprehended Tuesday, immigration officials said. (Sutter County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was in the U.S. illegally and was apprehended Tuesday, immigration officials said. (Sutter County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The crash killed Jose Pacheco, 38, Anna Pacheco, 34, and their son Angel Pacheco, 10. The Pachecos’ 11-year-old daughter remained in critical condition.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Huazo-Jardinez had been released from the Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail Sunday after a judge refused CHP’s request for a $1 million bail.

Jail records showed Huazo-Jardinez listing a Yuba City address as his residence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.