BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) announced the award of $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 48 Idaho libraries. A competitive grant process was utilized to award the
funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The grantees are libraries of all types — public, school, academic, and special, which includes tribal — and are located throughout Idaho.
The 48 grant recipients are:
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
- Armoral Tuttle Public Library (New Plymouth)
- Bear Lake County Library (Montpelier)
- Blackfoot Public Library
- Boise Basin Library (Idaho City)
- Bruneau Valley District Library
- Buhl Public Library
- Caldwell Public Library
- Camas County Public Library (Fairfield)
- Cascade Public Library
- Clearwater County Free Library District (Weippe)
- Clearwater Memorial Public Library (Orofino)
- DeMary Memorial Library (Rupert)
- Garden City Public Library
- Glenns Ferry Public Library
- Gooding Public Library
- Grangeville Centennial Library
- Hagerman Joint School District #233/Hagerman Elementary School
- Hailey Public Library
- Hansen Community Library
- Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, Library
- Jefferson Joint School District #251, Farnsworth Middle School Library
- Jefferson Joint School District #251, Roberts Elementary School
- Jerome Public Library
- Larsen-Sant Public Library (Preston)
- Latah County Library District (Moscow)
- Lewiston City Library
- Mackay Library District
- Madison School District #321, Madison Junior/Senior High School
- Marshall Public Library
- McCall Public Library
- Mountain Home Public Library
- Murtaugh School District #418, Murtaugh School Library
- Nampa Public Library
- Notus Public Library
- Oneida County Library (Malad)
- Payette Public Library
- Post Falls School District #273
- Prairie River Library District (Lapwai)
- Richfield School District #316, Richfield School Library
- Roberts City Library
- Salmon River Public Library (Riggins)
- Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library
- Soda Springs Joint School District #150, Tigert Middle School Library
- South Bannock Library District (Downey)
- St. Maries Public Library
- Twin Falls Public Library
- University of Idaho Library (Moscow)
- Weiser Public Library
Many of the libraries plan to use the grant funding to upgrade or purchase computers, software, devices, and hotspots; strengthen Wi-Fi access for their patrons and communities; and to continue heightened sanitation procedures. In addition, several libraries requested the grant funds for the purchase of a vehicle to enable staff to
bring library materials and services out into their communities.
From books and bookmobiles, to computers and Wi-Fi access, the ARPA funding will provide many Idaho communities, especially small and/or rural ones, with resources for learning, earning, and recreation at unprecedented levels.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
“I am very pleased that the ICfL is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughout the Gem State.”
In total, 74 Idaho libraries applied for the ARPA funding. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of
Museum and Library Services, grant number LS-250208-OLS-21.
The post ICfL Announces $1.8 Million in Federal ARPA Grants to 48 Idaho Libraries appeared first on Local News 8.