POCATELLO, Idaho – One of the most iconic warplanes from World War II went on display at the Pocatello Regional Airport Monday. The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will run from Sept. 14-20, where rides and ground tours of the fully restored B-25 Bomber are for sale.

Historians say the B-25 was one of the best weapons and possibly the most versatile aircraft of WWII. The B-25J, ‘Maid In The Shade’ flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia in 1944. The majority of its targets were railroad bridges. After the war, it was used as a training aircraft before being sold at auction

The Commemorative Air Force in Arizona acquired the aircraft in 1981 and after a 28-year restoration, flew again in 2009.

The public can experience a Living History Flight Tour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday or take a ground tour Tuesday – Thursday from 9 am – 6 pm and Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 – 6 pm. To schedule a ride or tour, head to www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.