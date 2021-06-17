IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will celebrate the inaugural flight of Alaska Airlines from IDA to Seattle (SEA) with a traditional “water salute” on Friday, June 18 at 8:00 a.m.

A water salute is a traditional aviation ceremony to welcome a new flight. The salute consists of fire fighting vehicles shooting arches of water over an aircraft as it taxis along the runway near the terminal. Passengers on the flight will also receive a bag with several celebratory “goodies” celebrating the inaugural flight to the new destination.

The direct Seattle flight gives IDA travelers 11 nonstop destinations to choose from, as well as hundreds of one-stop connections. In addition, Alaska Airlines becomes the fifth major airline to operate out of IDA, the second busiest airport in the state.

Seattle will be the first nonstop destination offered locally by Alaska Airlines and will connect passengers to over 60 cities from its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) hub.

Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said the daily, year-round flight to Seattle comes as a result of many years of effort on the part of the IDA team to grow air service options for the region.

“Obviously an announcement like this comes as the result of a lot of hard work and relationship building,” Cloutier said. “This is the fifth major air carrier providing direct flights out of IDA now, which is vital to our region as we continue to grow and expand our air service opportunities. We’re thrilled to welcome Alaska Airlines and are working hard to continue to provide additional flights and destinations to the people of Idaho Falls and throughout the region.”

