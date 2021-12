IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Drifting snow and reduced visibility are keeping two highways closed in eastern Idaho.

Idaho 32 between Ashton and Tetonia is closed and Idaho 33 between Newdale and Tetonia is closed.

The roads have been closed since Thursday.

US 20 between Idaho Falls and the US 26 junction is reopened, but expect snowy and icy spots along the route.

Idaho 47 between Ashton and Warm River has reopened.

