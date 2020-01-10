Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Directors of state agencies say Republican Gov. Brad Little’s budget giving state employees a 2% raise will help keep the state competitive and retain workers.

The Change in Employee Compensation Committee heard testimony Thursday concerning pay for the state’s 25,000 employees, the largest workforce in Idaho.

The director of the Idaho State Police, the director of the Idaho State Liquor Division and others backed Little’s budget proposal.

Officials say the state’s total compensation for employees including benefits is 12% below the market.

The committee will vote next week on whether to cut, approve or increase Little’s recommendation.

The committee’s decision will then be sent to the legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee for its consideration.