BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor and attorney general are seeking to add Idaho to the list of states that have filed a lawsuit to prevent federal officials from ending a public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on Tuesday said they are working to join the lawsuit filed earlier this month by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri.

The lawsuit challenges the Biden administration’s planned May 23 end to border controls known as Title 42.

The order was imposed two years ago by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over coronavirus concerns.

The post Idaho aims to join lawsuit against lifting asylum limits appeared first on Local News 8.