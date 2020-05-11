Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-More than 400 members of the Idaho Air National Guard have been deployed to Southwest Asia in support of combat operations called “Freedom’s Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and New Normal.”

The nature of the mission Monday afternoon was not disclosed.

The deployment is the second largest deployment in the wing’s history and includes multiple aircraft, pilots, security forces, maintenance and medical personnel and various other support staff. The largest deployment was the battle against ISIS in 2016.

The main body of the Gowen Field-based 124th Fighter Wing left Monday, but additional personnel will continue to deploy throughout the spring and summer.

The Idaho Guard said deployments typically last up to 180 days, with multiple departures spread out over the next several months.

“We recognize the impact this mission will have on our community and we deeply appreciate the sacrifice of Idaho’s service members,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “This deployment once again displays the commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its members, as well as the dedication demonstrated by the community of families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers who provide unwavering support to our service members.”