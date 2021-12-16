IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award an estimated $17.3 million to Idaho’s 35 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Jackson Hole Airport is also set to receive $3,376,980, and Yellowstone Regional will receive $1,026,729.

The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Idaho airports will receive.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Idaho airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.

The following commercial airports in Idaho are estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

Idaho Falls Regional Airport in Idaho Falls: $1,806,687

in Idaho Falls: $1,806,687 Pocatello Regional in Pocatello: $1,028,289

in Pocatello: $1,028,289 Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field in Boise: $6,571,777

in Boise: $6,571,777 Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey: $1,288,028

in Hailey: $1,288,028 Lewiston–Nez Perce County in Lewiston: $1,026,200

in Lewiston: $1,026,200 Joslin Field – Magic Valley Regional in Twin Falls: $1,033,333

An additional 29 reliever and general aviation airports across Idaho are also estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For an interactive map and listing of funding for all Idaho airports, visit https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure .

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

